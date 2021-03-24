Lunes (LUNES) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Lunes has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Lunes has a market cap of $4.86 million and $6,753.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

