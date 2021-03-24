Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $1,087,875.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,217,500.00.

Palomar stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 250,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,199,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Palomar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after buying an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palomar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.