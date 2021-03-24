MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) CFO James Karrels Sells 15,000 Shares

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 783,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,147. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 91,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

