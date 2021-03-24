Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.24

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.53. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 29,212 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 million, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

