Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $3.13. Maiden shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 148,206 shares trading hands.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $267.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Maiden by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.
About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.
