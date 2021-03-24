Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $3.13. Maiden shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 148,206 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $267.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Maiden by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

