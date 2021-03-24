Maker Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $2,022.70 or 0.03578103 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $84.64 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00616187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00067216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

