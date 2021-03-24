MASQ Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $20,315.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.00465052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00061545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00160445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.53 or 0.00827240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00078807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,268,238 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

