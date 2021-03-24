Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lifted by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $361.64. 176,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,481. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.49. The company has a market cap of $359.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

