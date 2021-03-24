Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$8.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been given a C$8.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.76. The company had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

