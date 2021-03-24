Maverix Metals’ (MMX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

MMX traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.66. 15,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.45 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$939.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

