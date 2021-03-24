Maverix Metals’ (MMX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.
MMX traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.66. 15,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.45 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$939.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
