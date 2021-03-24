Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Announces Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.
Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $736.00 million, a P/E ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
