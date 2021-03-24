Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Announces Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $736.00 million, a P/E ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

MMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

