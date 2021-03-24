Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.14. 26,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 33,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDXF. Canaccord Genuity raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.