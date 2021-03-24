MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Major Shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, Sells 1,860,713 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MAX stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 913,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.31. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,392,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

