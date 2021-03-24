MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.84.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -5.69.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

