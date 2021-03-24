MetaHash (MHC) Trading 92.9% Higher This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 92.9% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.61 or 0.00461410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00165270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.93 or 0.00785326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00075038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,620,140,704 coins and its circulating supply is 2,450,542,948 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.