Metronome Price Hits $2.58 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Metronome has a market cap of $29.85 million and approximately $86,223.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.00465052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00061545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00160445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.53 or 0.00827240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00078807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,889,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,555,270 tokens. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.