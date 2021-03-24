Mining Core Coin (MCC) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $86,584.89 and $15,214.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mining Core Coin token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00465387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00061740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00162306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.71 or 0.00830098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Token Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

