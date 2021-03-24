Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE: MI.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.75.

3/12/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,567. The company has a market capitalization of C$780.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.84 and a 12 month high of C$21.90.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

