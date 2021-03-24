Mirrored Tesla Tops One Day Volume of $377,294.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $34.02 million and $377,294.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for $677.95 or 0.01198820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.32 or 0.00465625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00062932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00157160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.82 or 0.00832552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00077798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 50,179 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

