Mithril Market Cap Hits $48.72 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $48.72 million and $19.36 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.71 or 0.00395604 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

