Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.00

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

