Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $373.58

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $373.58 and traded as high as $436.53. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 1,447 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.