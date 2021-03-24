Moeda Loyalty Points Market Cap Hits $21.48 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $21.48 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00609080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

