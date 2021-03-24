Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) has been given a C$15.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

MOGO stock traded down C$1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.98. 480,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,885. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.22. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.94 million and a PE ratio of -20.03.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

