MonaCoin Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003445 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $128.02 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,530.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.09 or 0.03039250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.78 or 0.00344555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.93 or 0.00930361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00383375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.48 or 0.00397102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.94 or 0.00247542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022135 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

