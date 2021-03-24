More Coin Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $157,434.92 and approximately $278,500.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About More Coin

More Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

