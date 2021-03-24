Morgan Stanley Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,176.92 ($28.44).

LON:AAL traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,700.50 ($35.28). The company had a trading volume of 3,034,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,288. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,217.60 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,044 ($39.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,790.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,351.65. The company has a market capitalization of £36.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

