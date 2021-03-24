Morgan Stanley Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$12.80 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.30. 1,049,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.83. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.81 and a 12-month high of C$15.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,080,000.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

