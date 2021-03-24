Morgan Stanley Raises Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 307

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glencore to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269.11 ($3.52).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN traded up GBX 6.15 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 278.15 ($3.63). The stock had a trading volume of 30,376,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,555,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of £37.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 117.14 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 329.26 ($4.30).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.