MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Achieves $3.74 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $39,128.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

