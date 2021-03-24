Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Tops $157,726.47

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $157,726.47 and approximately $222,037.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,968,098 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

