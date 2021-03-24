Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.16

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.16 and traded as high as $26.50. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 562,974 shares traded.

NMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $272.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

