NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Down 7.2%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.44. 3,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 166,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,375,000.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

