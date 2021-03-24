NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Down 7.2%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.44. 3,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 166,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $380,000.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

