NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Down 7.2%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.44. 3,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 166,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $380,000.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
