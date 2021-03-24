NeoPhotonics (NPTN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN):

3/24/2021 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2021 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

3/15/2021 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

3/9/2021 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

3/1/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/23/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $7.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – NeoPhotonics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,935. The company has a market capitalization of $609.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 215,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

