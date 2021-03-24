NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $4.66. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 40,276 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

