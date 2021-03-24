New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Down 0.4%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.57. 10,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 3,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

