NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Trading Down 2.1%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.43. 306,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 330,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible.

