Nexus Price Tops $1.24 on Top Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $86.77 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,080,046 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

