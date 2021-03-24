NightDragon Acquisition Corp. SCALE Units (NASDAQ:NDACU) Trading Down 0.2%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. SCALE Units (NASDAQ:NDACU)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 321,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 516,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

About NightDragon Acquisition Corp. SCALE Units (NASDAQ:NDACU)

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

