Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 743,099 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743,099 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CBRE Group by 5,590.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 866,525 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE CBRE opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.