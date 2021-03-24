Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.07. 43,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $280.24 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

