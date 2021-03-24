Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,015 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.23. 58,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,579. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

