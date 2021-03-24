Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,052.19. 42,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,950. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,058.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,770.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

