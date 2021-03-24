Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,571. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $159.08 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.44.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.