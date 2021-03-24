Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 166,534 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $423.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.72. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.18 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

