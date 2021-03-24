Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.22 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

