Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.2% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE MKC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.