Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,715 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,302,000 after purchasing an additional 210,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $268.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,205. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $271.51. The company has a market capitalization of $177.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.73 and a 200-day moving average of $245.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.31.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

