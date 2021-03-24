Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,538 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 815.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,814,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ANSYS by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $207.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.23.
ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.
In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
