Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,538 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 815.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,814,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ANSYS by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $207.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

